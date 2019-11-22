First Aid award for Gorebridge teenager

Courtney Simpson from Gorebridge has been named the Amy Allan Young Volunteer of the Year 2019 at the Scottish First Aid Awards ceremony.

Courtney, who is part of St Andrew’s First Aid Midlothian company, received the recognition at a ceremony in Glasgow on November 15.

Courtney is the first winner of the newly renamed award in memory of inspirational St Andrew’s volunteer Amy Allan, who died at the age of just 14 in September 2018 after living with multiple health issues from birth.

Courtney (17), was recognised as a volunteer who has excelled at learning, teaching, practising and supporting first aid to an exemplary level – ultimately ensuring more people can be the difference between life and death.

Courtney joined St Andrew’s First Aid Thistles in 2006 when she was just four-years-old and ever since has been dedicated to helping more people learn life-saving skills. Courtney has brought on numerous children from Gorebridge, teaching them basic first aid and safety.

John Park, who nominated Courtney for the award and whose grandson is a also a Thistle, said: “Courtney has done so much for the company, both in gaining more members as well as in the confidence she has instilled in others when learning first aid.

“She is great with the kids too and does so many activities with them to help them learn and retain their fist aid skills. She is such a likeable person and really puts her whole heart into everything she does.”

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “Courtney is a worthy winner of this year’s young volunteer of the year award and a truly outstanding individual. The more young people like Courtney, who encourage children to be confident in first aid, the safer we will all be in an emergency situation.”

Neil Munro, St Andrew’s First Aid Volunteer co-ordinator for First Aid Talks and Demos for Edinburgh Lothian & Borders, said: “Courtney had done a lot of hard work training with St Andrew’s First Aid. And has been instrumental of late to keep Monktonhall Colliery First Aid Section running. As well as assisting to train young First Aid members she is now taking advantage of being able to attend public first aid duties.”

Over 400 people attended the St Andrew’s First Aid Scottish First Aid Awards which were held at the Doubletree by Hilton on Cambridge Street in Glasgow and hosted by BBC’s David Farrell.

More nominations than ever before were received (58), recognising first aid heroes across the 10 categories.