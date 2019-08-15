First look at planned Straiton Starbucks

A first glimpse of a new Starbucks coffee shop with a mezzanine floor and outdoor seating area has been revealed in plans lodged with Midlothian Council.

The new coffee shop is part of a new £10 million development at Straiton Retail Park, due to open next year.

And in plans lodged with the local authority’s planners, the Starbucks shop is seen as a glass-fronted cafe on the corner of a new row of businesses, with stairs leading to the balcony-style inside seating area.

Starbucks has applied for planning permission from Midlothian Council to turn part of the pavement outside the new cafe into an outdoor seating area for its customers.

Submitting an artist’s impression of what the new coffee shop would look like, Evolve Architecture said it would provide “a new Starbucks experience where customers can experience premium Starbucks coffee within the new Starbucks store”.

Seating and tables for up to 16 customers would be placed outside the premises once operational.

In total, up to 11 new tenants are expected to move into the new retail units, which are due to be opened at the retail park in the next year.

Among those which have been named are Greggs, Starbucks and Card Factory.

Peel Retail Parks, which owns and manages the Straiton site, said that the addition of the new development would add a further attractive retail offering to the “already successful park”.

Straiton is home to a number of big high street names including M&S, Next, Nike and Nandos, and welcomes more than seven million shoppers and diners each year.

The application for outside seating is being considered by planning officers.