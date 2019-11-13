First Minister joins SNP’s Midlothian candidate in Dalkeith

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and SNP General Election Midlothian candidate Owen Thompson were on the campaign trail in Dalkeith last week.

They visited Grass Riggs in Woodburn and One Dalkeith in Dalkeith to hear more about the work that the local groups do in the community. Both took part in activities on the visit, joining in with an art class in Dalkeith as well as chatting with the community volunteers that help to deliver services and events.

Owen Thompson said: “It was fantastic to have the First Minister visit two excellent community hubs in Midlothian, everyone seemed to enjoy the visit and Nicola was really interested to hear more about plans to develop One Dalkeith.

“Volunteers do an incredible power of work across Midlothian and it was fantastic to see their hard work recognised by the First Minister.”