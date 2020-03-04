Forced closure fears at Catholic school

Parents at a Loanhead Catholic school believe the council is trying to force its closure, as the local authority carries out a review of denominational schools in Midlothian.

As previously reported in the Advertiser in December, Midlothian Council is currently looking at eight options as part of ongoing proposals to save money.

No available option would retain St Margaret’s Primary School, with parents angry at what they see as a “running down” of the school, which has seen its school roll halved since August to just 23 pupils, and it currently has no permanent headteacher.

St Margaret’s Primary School Parent Council chairwoman Emily Easton spoke of the despair felt by parents.

She said: “We feel it’s just a matter of time. We know there is another meeting coming up in the next few weeks. We have no idea what it’s about. The timescale for the review keeps being delayed.

“We have never had the confirmation but locals are saying it’s going to close.

“It’s a horrible feeling. I feel sorry for the kids, they are lovely, the school is lovely, it’s so inclusive.

“It just feels like it is being forgotten. They are leaving the Catholic schools behind.

“People moving to the area are being told that the nearest Catholic school is St Katherine’s in Edinburgh.

“Our school roll has decreased so much it seems almost inevitable. Morale is low and the council seem to be keeping things very close to their chest.”

Emily believes none of the options in the review are fair on St Margaret’s pupils.

She said: “We have got the A701 corridor down to Penicuik which has so many houses being built. There is the potential for parents to send their kids to our Catholic school.

“One option is to merge St Margaret’s with Sacred Heart in Penciuik and all our pupils go there. The other option was St Mary’s at Lasswade, but that is not the easiest to get to. And to send children to another parish, they are not getting the consistency.

“Sacred Heart is already bursting at the seams and there is more houses going up there so they would have to extend Sacred Heart, which defeats the purpose of closing St Margaret’s.

“It would be a six mile journey to Sacred Heart, and in the opposite way for parents going into town to work.

“The council is trying to push walking and cycling to school but how can we do that if it’s six miles away?”

Emily explained more about the recent lack of leadership at the school, with Loanhead Primary School’s headteacher currently overseeing St Margaret’s.

She said: “I know there is difficulty recruiting Catholic