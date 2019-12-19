Free loft insulation giveaway for one lucky Penicuik home

Change Works in Penicuik is giving away up to £300 worth of loft insulation for one lucky household in Penicuik.

According to data analysis, only 60 per cent of homes in Penicuik have sufficient loft insulation, leaving 2,811 homes who have insufficient loft insulation or none at all.

Aidan Tracey, senior project officer at Change Works in Penicuik, said: “Even if you have loft insulation installed, it’s worth checking to ensure you have the correct levels.

“We want to help raise awareness that insulating your loft is easier than you might think, as well as help you with ways to make your home warmer and reduce your energy bills.

“Simply fill out the short survey at http://bit.ly/LoftPrizePenicuik and tell us how much loft insulation you have to enter the prize draw.”

The prize draw closes January 10, 2020. Terms and conditions can be downloaded upon request.