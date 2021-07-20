Fresh attempt to build Pathhead garden home

An artist's impression of the planned home in the garden of a Pathhead property.

Previous attempts to win planning permission for a home at the back of a property in Pathhead’s Main Street were thrown out by Midlothian Council.

Planners warned the designs did not give enough amenity to future residents of the house while people living in homes beyond the garden objected to a loss of privacy.

Now applicants Block Nine Architects have lodged a contemporary plan for the new build which they argue meets planning standards and gives any new tenant plenty of garden space. The two bedroom home, with three bathrooms, will have an open plan living and kitchen space which will have floor to ceiling glazed panels looking out onto the garden with a study and two vehicle garage included.

The applicants said: “The wholly contemporary approach draws on positivecharacteristics of the area, with the overall form and mass takingcues from the local vernacular.

“The pitched roof is similar to neighbouring properties, with flush roof lights and hidden gutter detailing to bring a contemporary edge to the design. The dormer is proportionate to the size of the roof, allowing plenty naturallight into the space while maintaining the privacy of neighbouringproperties.

“The open plan living space is south facing and will maximise solargain in the winter months, with the glazing set back, solar shadingwill be provided in the summer months.

“A combination of glazed bi-fold and sliding doors will offer fantastic access to the large landscaped garden.”

A previous planning application for a house on the land, which sits behind 180 Main Street, was refused by planners and an appeal to the local authority’s Local Review Body also failed to win support.