Friends of Chitambo make final crowdfunding push

Zambia’s new president Hakainde Hichilema met Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at COP 26 in Glasgow.

Friends of Chitambo, which supports health services in a rural Zambian community, Chitambo, is nearing the end of a highly successful Crowdfunding appeal to raise funds to supply an oxygen line which will go directly from a new generating plant to patients’ bedsides and the operating theatre.

Jo Vallis the founder and chairperson of the organisation, who grew up Chitambo but now lives in Penicuik, said: “I can’t believe the success of our Crowdfunding appeal. It has gone extremely well, with so many generous donors from Penicuik and all around the world. Heartfelt thanks to all concerned.”

The crowdfunding appeal ends on Monday, November 8, but it is not too late to pledge, go to: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/breathe-life-into-chitambo.

Although the charity has exceeded its £7,000 Crowdfunder target, any surplus will go to an emergency maintenance fund for the generator and pipeline.

The Scottish government have funded an oxygen generating plant for Chitambo Hospital, which is currently en route from Germany.

Dr Kennedy Kabuswe, provincial health director, said: “That’s great news and very much appreciated.”

Chanda Mutale, Chitambo area MP, has pledged Constituency Development Funding (CDF) for the reinforced concrete and metal slab on which the generator will sit, and the surrounding shelter.

CDF is made possible by Zambia’s new president, Hakainde Hichilema, who is currently in Glasgow at COP26, where he has met Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.