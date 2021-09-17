Funding boost for Dalkeith charity

Dalkeith charity for stillborn babies, SiMBA, has received a much needed grant of £2,500 from insurance company SEIB.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 3:24 pm
SEIB Insurance Brokers CEO, Suzy Middleton and COO Bipin Thaker and Martin Williamson of Ecclesiastical Planning present the SEIB £2,500K for Charity cheque to Lisa Hague and Gillian Wells of SiMBA. Photo by Trevor Meeks.

The charity was put forward for the grant by members of the public and then clients of SEIB took part in a final vote for the 10 charities they would most like to see receive part of £43,000.

On collecting the prize on behalf of SiMBA, Lisa Hague said: “Thank you to SEIB for completely looking after us on the day, what an amazing event and presentation you put together. £2,500 is an amazing amount that will help us to continue to provide out vital services, supporting those touched by baby loss, and after the pandemic it’s a lovely boost in the right direction.”

Dalkeith