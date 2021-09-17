Funding boost for Dalkeith charity

The charity was put forward for the grant by members of the public and then clients of SEIB took part in a final vote for the 10 charities they would most like to see receive part of £43,000.

On collecting the prize on behalf of SiMBA, Lisa Hague said: “Thank you to SEIB for completely looking after us on the day, what an amazing event and presentation you put together. £2,500 is an amazing amount that will help us to continue to provide out vital services, supporting those touched by baby loss, and after the pandemic it’s a lovely boost in the right direction.”