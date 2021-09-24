Funding Boost for Roslin Royal British Legion club

The toilets at the Royal British Legion Roslin club.

This funding will contribute toward the cost of refurbishing the premises on Wallace Crescent.

The main work needed at the club is the upgrade of the toilet facilities, and to provide a disabled easy access cubicle.

There are also parts of the flooring that requires replacement.

Roslin chairman John Denholm welcomed the funding boost investment for the club.

He said: “Roslin Legion are very grateful to receive this much needed grant to improve the club and hope it will encourage membership and use of the building by the local community.”

Marek Gordon, chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust was glad to help the club.

He added “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

"We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Royal British Legion Branch/Club Roslin.”

The Roslin British Legion branch (RBLB), a registered charity formed in 1921, is one of the oldest surviving Royal British Legion branches in Scotland.

Members and non-members are welcome, and the branch aims to provide support and companionship for veterans and the local community.