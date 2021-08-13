Funding for community groups to support young people in Midlothian

The Young Person’s Guarantee Employability Fund is being financed with £600,000 allocated to the grants stream.

The Young Person’s Guarantee Employability Fund is being financed with £600,000 allocated to the grants stream. Applications are now open for eligible projects of £10,000 or above which must be delivered between October 2021 and March 2022.

Projects need to demonstrate how they meet the priorities of the Young Person’s Guarantee as set out by Scottish Government.

For more details of the eligibility criteria and an application form, visit: www.midlothian.gov.uk/info/200284/your_community/18/grants_for_community_groups.

Applications are open until September 3.

The objectives include providing support for more young people to access good quality external employability programmes, formal volunteering and employment opportunities, and increasing the number of young people engaged in learning and skills development.

“The Young Person’s Guarantee is about preparing young people for the world of work by providing them with work-based learning, training and upskilling opportunities,” explained Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Jim Muirhead.