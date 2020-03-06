Fundraising boost for Penicuik Men’s Shed from Taylor Wimpey

As part of its ongoing commitment to working in partnership with local communities, Taylor Wimpey East Scotland recently donated £250 to the Penicuik & District Men’s Shed.

The money provides a boost to the group’s fundraising towards the provision of materials for the group.

The Penicuik & District Men’s Shed is a local charity that is dedicated to improving the mental health and wellbeing of its members through the provision of recreational facilities and activities.

Taylor Wimpey’s donation marks a key milestone for its local development at Greenlaw Mill in Penicuik, where construction is well underway, and a new phase of homes is anticipated to launch for sale in spring this year.

Commenting on the support it has received from Taylor Wimpey, John Burn, Chairman at Penicuik Men’s Shed said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey and we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation, which will allow us to buy much-needed materials and supplies for our members to make and refurbish items.

“Our Men’s Shed is a place to pursue practical skills and to enjoy making and mending, as well as creating social connections and making friends while sharing knowledge, and this donation is a great boost.”

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland is delighted to offer its support, as Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director added: “We are proud to be able to support the Penicuik & District Men’s Shed with a fundraising boost that will allow them to buy some essential materials for the projects they are working on.

“We do more than just build high-quality homes. Being able to work with local businesses and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us, and it’s great to know that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in local communities.”