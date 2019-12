The SNP has taken back the Midlothian Westminster seat from Labour in the General Election.

The result sees Owen Thompson regain the seat he lost in 2017 to Labour’s Daniele Rowley, who came second tonight. The Conservatives in third roughly held their vote from 2017, while Liberal Democrats in fourth doubled their vote from two years ago.

Full result:

Steve Arrundale (Lib Dems) 3,393

Rebecca Fraser (Con) 10,467

Danielle Rowley (Lab) 14,328

Owen Thompson (SNP) 20,033