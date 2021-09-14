Girlguiding Scotland needs new volunteers
A new recruitment campaign looking for volunteers to join Girlguiding Scotland has launched – #ExploreDiscoverVolunteer.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 4:42 pm
Over 200 girls and young women in Midlothian are currently on the waiting list to join a Rainbow, Brownie, Guide or Ranger unit.
Tricia Forrester, Girlguiding Scotland volunteer said: “Being a volunteer has really helped me embed myself into the community as well as being so rewarding, knowing that I am providing girls and young women with a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.”
For more information visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/