Girlguiding Scotland needs new volunteers

A new recruitment campaign looking for volunteers to join Girlguiding Scotland has launched – #ExploreDiscoverVolunteer.

Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 4:42 pm
GirlGuiding at Blair Activity Centre. Pic: Julie Broadfoot - www.juliebee.co.uk

Over 200 girls and young women in Midlothian are currently on the waiting list to join a Rainbow, Brownie, Guide or Ranger unit.

Tricia Forrester, Girlguiding Scotland volunteer said: “Being a volunteer has really helped me embed myself into the community as well as being so rewarding, knowing that I am providing girls and young women with a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.”

For more information visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/