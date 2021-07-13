Go Ape launches first Scottish Treetop Adventures for under 10’s in Dalkeith

Go Ape superfan Verity Bailes cuts the ribbon to the new Dalkeith course.

Treetop Adventure is perfect for little monkeys over 1m tall and six years who are just gaining their tree-legs. It’s joined by Treetop Adventure Plus and Treetop Challenge .

Dalkeith site manager Stewart Deards said: “It’s been amazing to watch the site grow from the ground up.

"Everyone has put in so much effort to develop such a fantastic course, train up our team of eager new starters and we can’t wait to hear the first forest calls of customers in our treetops!”

The Go Ape site is now open in Dalkeith Country Park.

Go Ape superfan, Verity Bailes cut the ribbon to the new Dalkeith course in front of a crowd of eager press and adventurers last Friday.