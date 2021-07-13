Go Ape launches first Scottish Treetop Adventures for under 10’s in Dalkeith
Go Ape has officially launched its brand-new site at Dalkeith Country Park, which will open up Scottish Treetop Adventures to the whole family for the first time.
Treetop Adventure is perfect for little monkeys over 1m tall and six years who are just gaining their tree-legs. It’s joined by Treetop Adventure Plus and Treetop Challenge .
Dalkeith site manager Stewart Deards said: “It’s been amazing to watch the site grow from the ground up.
"Everyone has put in so much effort to develop such a fantastic course, train up our team of eager new starters and we can’t wait to hear the first forest calls of customers in our treetops!”
Go Ape superfan, Verity Bailes cut the ribbon to the new Dalkeith course in front of a crowd of eager press and adventurers last Friday.
In 2019, Verity became the first ever woman to complete all 34 Go Ape Treetop Challenge courses, and it was only right that she be one of the first customers to lead the way up into the trees at Dalkeith.