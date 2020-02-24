Going loco down at mining museum in Newtongrange

National Mining Museum Scotland in Newtongrange has unveiled two newly restored locomotives.

The restoration project, funded by Museums Galleries Scotland, saw the Scottish Railway Preservation Society’s ‘Lady Victoria locomotive’ and the National Mining Museum’s ‘Ayrshire Barclay locomotive’ conserved, repaired and restored to their best.

The conservation of the locos has been carried out by a dedicated team of experts and volunteers from the society. It has also provided opportunities for both museums’ youth groups to take part in conservation workshops and hands on restoration.

Museum curator Nicola Moss said: “We are delighted to unveil these two wonderfully restored locomotives and show our guests the excellent work which has been carried out to enable many future generations to learn about the role of steam locomotives in the mining industry.”

Kevin McCallum, Network Rail added: “Thank you to the partnership between the Scottish Railway Preservation Society and National Mining Museum Scotland for making all of this happen. These locos were absolutely vital for the smooth running of the colliery and it’s important that the museum continues to tell the story of coal for Scotland.”