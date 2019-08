The Robb family from Gorebridge drove 1400 miles and walked 30 plus miles to photograph 200 Oor Wullies and 231 Little Oor Wullies to complete the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail.

Dad David said: “We’re possibly only the second family in Scotland to have completed the challenge.”

The children - Kara Robb (8), Ellis Robb (10), Ben Robb (12) - are pictured at Stirling Train Station with their final Wullie.