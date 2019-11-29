Gorebridge first aider remembers at the Cenotaph

Neil Munro from Gorebridge was selected to represent the Edinburgh Lothian’s & Borders Region for St Andrew’s First Aid at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday.

Neil was a member of Monktonhall Colliery First Aid Section before transferring to St Cuthberts in Central Edinburgh.

The volunteer first aider attends Gala Days and football matches at Tynecastle and Easter Road.

He also teaches vital life-saving first aid to community groups such as the Boys’ Brigade, the Girl Guides and other youth groups.