Gorebridge Goth “is ours”

An historic pub established by a coal company belongs to the community, according to objectors to plans to introduce a takeaway in the building.

Plans to turn part of Hunterfield Tavern in Gorebridge into a hot food takeaway have been withdrawn after Midlothian Council delayed a decision to allow councillors to debate the proposals.

The planning application, lodged by an agent, acknowledged that work had already begun on the changes, and permission was being sought retrospectively.

However, it drew 25 objections leading local councillor Catherine Johnstone to call it in for discussion.

The pub, which is known locally as the ‘Goth’, opened as a Gothenburg pub at the start of the 20th century and was originally owned by the Arniston Coal Company.

Profits from the popular drinking spot helped fund the building of a picture house in the 1920s.

Among the objections one resident simply said the pub “belongs to the people of Arniston”.

Another added the future should be decided by the families of the miners.

Some objectors protested that the village already had enough takeaways with one resident telling council officers “get a grip, another chip shop.”

Council officers extended the time to decide the plans after it was called in so it could be discussed at their next planning meeting on January 14, however they have been withdrawn after a request to have the extension withdrawn by the owner was denied.