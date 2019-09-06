Gorebridge views sought on town’s conservation area

Gorebridge, top of the Main Street.

Midlothian Council wants to hear your views on draft planning guidance for the Gorebridge Conservation Area.

Conservation Area Appraisal & Management Plans are a non-statutory form of planning guidance. Their aim is to highlight the significance of a conservation area in terms of its built environment and history, and to provide a framework for managing change there.

The draft Gorebridge Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan has now been published. Which you can see online at midlothian.gov.uk/gorebridge-conservation. Paper copies are available at the council’s Fairfield House reception in Dalkeith and at Gorebridge Library. You can email your views on the draft plan to conservation@midlothian.gov.uk by October 30.