Gorebridge woman is Charity Queen of the Year

A Gorebridge care worker, who looks after those with disabilities, has walked off with the top honours after winning the Miss Royale Charity UK crown.

Kirsty Burzynski, 31, entered the Royale Pageants UK competition, organised and run by a former Miss Great Britain, Deone Robertson.

She started the pageant three years ago to help raise funds for Yorkhill Glasgow Children’s hospital, where her sister was treated with a serious heart condition, and it has gone from strength to strength.

Kirsty said: “I started competing in pageants around three years ago when a friend recommended that I give it a go and apply for Miss Edinburgh. I had been a freelance model since the age of 16 and although I had no stage experience, I was keen to try a pageant! I got through to the final and thoroughly enjoyed the experience so I went on to apply for Miss Galaxy Scotland.

“I was unfortunately unwell and had to have surgery at the time so I missed the finals.

“I then decided to apply for Miss Royale Pageants UK instead. I was delighted to have been chosen as a finalist. I took the role seriously and threw myself into appearances and charity work.

“With the help of family and friends and the local community I raised over £7000 for the Haydon Kennan Foundation/SiMBA and over £600 for Yorkhill Glasgow Children’s Hospital, the chosen charity for Royale Pageants UK.

“I have hosted many events, including a masquerade ball and a hypnotist cabaret show being just two examples. I walked on fire and have done a bungee jump.

“I am now also a commitee member for Edmesh – a charity who help people with ME. I have worked as a volunteer for Get2gether (a social charity for disabled people) and I am an avid member of a support group called Betterdays.

“I am also full of appreciation for Yorkhill Glasgow Childrens hospital and the excellent work they do, and am overwhelmed at their naming me as their charity ambassador.”

Kirsty thanked her family, friends and the local community for all of their help and support.