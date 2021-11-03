Ground breaking Midlothian project to support care experienced young people reaches first birthday milestone

Nikita Crombie (black hoodie) on left pictured with her sister Paige (grey hoodie).

Eight of the young people are settled in their own rented homes while one of the boys, in temporary accommodation to see if he liked it, is expected to take on a permanent tenancy soon.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Children’s Services, Councillor Jim Muirhead said: “Working with the charities, Life Changes Trust and The National House Project, our Children’s Services team is already changing lives for the better.

“Hearing that all of the nine young people are getting so much out of taking part is certainly cause for celebration on the project’s first birthday.”

The House Project is a social enterprise built with young people leaving care, providing sustainable homes and a community of support that enables young people to have confidence in themselves and their future.

One of the young people in the first cohorts is Nikita Crombie who is now settled in a cottage in Newtongrange. She said: “It’s absolutely beautiful. I’m over the moon.”

Nikita says the young people have set up a WhatsApp group where they all help each other with everything from decorating tips to recipe ideas.

The council has provided the majority of the homes but is now also working with other providers such as local housing associations including Melville, Castlerock and Dunedin Canmore.

Mark Warr, the CEO of The National House Project, said: “The project has benefitted from the huge support from colleagues in housing, social care and the connections to local services.

"We heard from Nikita at our conference in Manchester on Friday and Midlothian should be rightly proud of her and her peers on the project.”

All nine locals in the House Project are taking part in a 12 module programme covering, among other subjects, budgeting, maintaining a home and being a responsible citizen. As part of the initial three year project, three groups of up to 10 young people will be supported into a long-term home.