Have you got the buzz for Newbattle beekeeping weekend?

Newbattle Beekeepers Association and Newbattle Abbey College are holding a Beekeeping for Beginners Residential Weekend, on June 7-9.

You will be provided with the theory of beekeeping along with some practical experience.

If you are interested in bees and want to learn more, this is an opportunity to learn about bees, held at Newbattle Abbey College.

The fee is £350 and includes all accommodation, food, course fees, workshop notes and provision of protective clothing. A deposit of £100 is required.

To find out more visit www.newbattleabbey.com/blog. To book your place e-mail events@newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk or call 0131 663 1921.