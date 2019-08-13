Have your say on Midlothian polling stations for future elections

Midlothian Council wants to hear your views on buildings it intends to use as polling stations in future elections.

New proposals include five new venues, among them Edinburgh College’s Eskbank Campus, St John’s & King’s Park Church and Dalkeith Miners Club.

The consultation, which started on Wednesday (August 14), is a compulsory review of polling districts and polling places required before the end of January 2020.

Returning Officer Dr Grace Vickers said: “We’re trying to minimise the number of schools we are using to avoid them being closed on polling day to pupils.

“Also, some buildings we have used in the past are no longer available to us so although the review is compulsory, it is also necessary.

“Buildings obviously need to be accessible for all electors including those with a disability. We also need to take into account any cost implications of using particular buildings.”

You can tell the council what you think about the new proposals by visiting www.midlothian.gov.uk/polling-places-review. Paper copies are available in main council buildings including Midlothian House reception, Dalkeith, Gorebridge Library and libraries at The Lasswade Centre, Newbattle Community Campus, The Loanhead Centre and The Penicuik Centre.

Comments must be sent by September 25 to be considered.

However, the documents will be available to view until December 17.

If you have views on where polling places should be located, email elections@midlothian.gov.uk.

All responses will be analysed and included in a report to be debated by elected members at the Midlothian Council meeting on December 17.

If you prefer to write, send to: Election Team, Midlothian House, Midlothian Council, 40-46 Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith, EH22 1DN.