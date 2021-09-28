Hear more about and give your views on the proposed A701 Relief Road and A702 Link Road

A map showing the proposed A701 Relief Road.

The consultation runs from Tuesday, October 5, until 5pm on Tuesday, October 26. The webinar takes place on Tuesday, October 5, from 6pm-8pm.

You will be able to read more about the proposals and make comments by visiting the consultation website at www.A701ReliefRoad.co.uk. You can also email: [email protected]

The webinar is an opportunity to hear from the project team and ask questions, via the chat function, about the proposals.

Because of the Covid pandmeic, there are no face-to-face events currently planned to take place.

Speaking about the proposals, Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for economic development, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab), said: “The proposals would support planned development in the A701 corridor; ease congestion and critically, support the City Deal growth project at Easter Bush Estate, promoted by the University of Edinburgh.

“In tandem, the bypassed section of the A701 will be developed as a sustainable transport corridor, with more walking, cycling and public transport space while keeping local access.”

Cllr Imrie said the project is now at a stage where enough technical work has been done to be able to usefully explain the current options with a view to selecting a preferred route.

He added: “We are looking for the public’s views on those.

"The feedback will be useful for the project team and would form part of the Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance (STAG) route selection process.

"That preferred route would be the subject of a future planning application.”

Any feedback to the project team as part of the consultation will not be considered as formal representations to Midlothian Council’s Planning Service and will therefore, not be included in the planning application.