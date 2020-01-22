Help name new Danderhall hub

Midlothian Council is asking local people to help name the new community facilities in Danderhall.

The primary school within the building will still be called Danderhall Primary. However, you can vote online for one of four names for the community side of the building.

The options are: Danderhall Community Learning Centre; Danderhall Learning Community; Danderhall Community Hub; Danderhall Centre. Cast your vote by February 21 at www.midlothian.gov.uk/danderhall-survey.

Midlothian’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) said: “The community has already been very involved in what facilities should be in the building and its design so it makes sense to ask local people to choose a name, after all, it is theirs.

“We asked the school through its community group to develop a short list of names and we’re confident everyone will find one in that four they like the best.”

As well as a new primary school and early learning centre, the new £16.78m build will have a library, leisure centre, cafe and sports pitches. The building, on the site of the existing primary school, is planned to open in the autumn of 2020.