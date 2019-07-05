Helping Midlothian disabled residents get on the buses

Midlothian Council and Lothian Buses have teamed up to offer disabled residents the chance to practice getting on and off a bus.

While many people don’t think twice about getting on and off a bus, for some with a disability it can be daunting. ‘Try a Bus’ sessions are an opportunity for disabled residents to practice using the ramp and accessing the wheelchair space on a stationary bus.

Councillor Hackett (Lab), Cabinet Member with responsibility for Commercial Operations, said: “Using a bus for the first time can be a nerve wracking experience. Understandably there is the worry about taking too long to get into the wheelchair space and holding everyone else up.

“I would urge anyone with these worries to come long to the ‘Try a Bus’ session. It’s the perfect opportunity to practise and build up your confidence in a relaxed atmosphere.

“Reducing inequality is a priority for Midlothian Council. Providing easier access to public transport enables people with disabilities to participate more fully in life.”

‘Try a Bus’ sessions will be held on Wednesday (July 10) from 10am-2pm in Dalkeith at the South Street bus stop layby (opposite Frankie & Bennys), and Thursday (July 11) from 10am-2pm at Straiton Retail Park.