Hillend Destination resort plans now available to view

Locals have been given a first glimpse of the full plans for the new £13.8 million Hillend Destination resort after they are officially lodged last week.

Funding for the proposed redevelopment of Midlothian Snowsport Centre, at Hillend Country Park, was approved earlier this year by the local authority and will see the site turned into an all-weather leisure facility. If given planning approval, planning consultants brought by Midlothian Council believe construction could be complete by 2022.

In the application for planning permission in principle, the consultants say the expansion of the centre will use discreet buildings, giving rise to a low degree of landscape change.

The planning application is available to view online at bit.ly/34fqpiu