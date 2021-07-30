Hillend junction plans still on course to be unveiled this summer
The Scottish Government has insisted that plans to re-design the controversial Hillend Junction are still on track to be unveiled soon.
A Transport Scotland report into the future of the junction of the A702, A703 and Old Pentland Road was scheduled to be delivered this summer.
Lothian List MSP, Miles Briggs (Con), wants to see progress in delivering improvement works at Hillend.
He said: “SNP Ministers really need to get a move on making Hillend Junction safe, because it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.
"It is now well over two years since I met the previous Transport Secretary at the junction to highlight how hazardous it is and approaching two years since the survey, with recommendations, was carried out.
“It is important we get a decision soon on which option to proceed with, so that works can begin to make Hillend Junction safer.”
A road survey in 2019 recorded 5,500 “conflicts” at the junction over a four day period and made a number of recommendations to improve safety at the junction, including an option to reconstruct the junction for £5 million.
A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Whilst there are various options it is vital that the wider impacts of these are comprehensively assessed to ensure value for money and robustly demonstrate the need for any traffic restrictions. We are working with a specialist consultant to model these scenarios and, in conjunction with Midlothian Council, expect to confirm a preferred option this summer.”