Hillend junction plans still on course to be unveiled this summer

The notorious junction of the A702/A703/Old Pentland Road, otherwise known as the Hillend Junction.

A Transport Scotland report into the future of the junction of the A702, A703 and Old Pentland Road was scheduled to be delivered this summer.

Lothian List MSP, Miles Briggs (Con), wants to see progress in delivering improvement works at Hillend.

He said: “SNP Ministers really need to get a move on making Hillend Junction safe, because it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.

"It is now well over two years since I met the previous Transport Secretary at the junction to highlight how hazardous it is and approaching two years since the survey, with recommendations, was carried out.

“It is important we get a decision soon on which option to proceed with, so that works can begin to make Hillend Junction safer.”

A road survey in 2019 recorded 5,500 “conflicts” at the junction over a four day period and made a number of recommendations to improve safety at the junction, including an option to reconstruct the junction for £5 million.