Holyrood funding for replacement Beeslack High School

The Scottish Government has this week agreed to invest in a project to provide a replacement for Beeslack Community High School in Penicuik.

Working with the University of Edinburgh, Midlothian Council is planning the new school as a Centre of Excellence for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning. The school would be situated on the A701 corridor, adjacent to Roslin.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jim Muirhead (Lab)said: “We are delighted that the Scottish Government has approved the funding for this hugely exciting new partnership project with the University of Edinburgh, which will provide a state-of the art learning campus.

“Our existing Digital Centre of Excellence at Newbattle High School has already been widely praised for its innovation and we will be able to successfully build on that experience in delivering this new Centre of Excellence for STEM learning.

“This is great news for Midlothian, with the location of the new campus and the quality of learning it will provide, helping meet the educational and training needs of our growing communities, and boosting our local economy.”

Midlothian West councillor Kelly Parry (SNP) welcomed the funding boost, part of the first phase of the Scottish Government’s £1 billion Learning Estate Investment Programme. She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to see this announcement from John Swinney that the proposal to build a new school to replace the current Beeslack High School has been given the go ahead, as part of the nationwide investment programme.

“I’m really excited to see this project progress, and can’t wait to see more detailed plans coming forward soon.”

The exact amount of Holyrood funding for Beeslack has not yet been revealed.

Speaking about the overall first phase, which will replace 26 schools across Scotland, with a further phase of investment to be announced within 12 months, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “We are committed to making even more progress and I have seen the urgency with which some schools require updating.

“The first phase of the £1bn Learning Estate Investment Programme prioritises schools in need of updating or where there are significant capacity issues, as identified by local authorities, to ensure rapid progress where most required.”