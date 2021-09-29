House builder donates high-vis vests to school children across Midlothian
Looking to keep children safe this autumn, Miller Homes will be providing high-vis vests for parents and guardians to pick up from its Lady Victoria Grange development in Newtongrange.
Suitable for primary school children, the high-vis vests will be available on a first come first serve basis and can be collected from the marketing suite at Lady Victoria Grange, from Thursdays to Mondays, 10:30am-5:30pm.
Lynsey Brown of Miller Homes said: "With the darker nights only a few weeks away our high-vis vests will make sure the children in and around our Lady Victoria Grange development stand-out on their walk or cycle to school, especially near busy roads.”
She added: “We’re delighted to be launching Home Safe in the East of Scotland and hope it will go some way to helping children travel to and from school as safely as possible.
"We are looking forward to seeing kids sporting their vests and enjoying a safe walk to and from school, no matter the weather.”