House builder donates high-vis vests to school children across Midlothian

Findlay, Arron and Arya. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

Suitable for primary school children, the high-vis vests will be available on a first come first serve basis and can be collected from the marketing suite at Lady Victoria Grange, from Thursdays to Mondays, 10:30am-5:30pm.

Lynsey Brown of Miller Homes said: "With the darker nights only a few weeks away our high-vis vests will make sure the children in and around our Lady Victoria Grange development stand-out on their walk or cycle to school, especially near busy roads.”

She added: “We’re delighted to be launching Home Safe in the East of Scotland and hope it will go some way to helping children travel to and from school as safely as possible.