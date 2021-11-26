Housebuilder donates acoustic panels to Midlothian Community hospital

L-R. Leigh Farrell, Dandara sales manager East of Scotland. Tumong Edwards, Community events fund raiser, and Claire Ferguson, Senior charge nurse.

The acoustic panels, which will be located in the newly refurbished Older People and Primary Care Ward, will help to benefit patient wellbeing by reducing noise through absorbing some of the echo in the busy lounge and dining areas of the ward.

Tumong Edwards of Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation, said: “These acoustic panels will benefit patients and staff. They will be a wonderful addition to the ward and will have a really positive impact on everyone’s health and wellbeing.

"We are so grateful to companies like Dandara whose donations help us do even more to improve patient and staff experience.”

The screens have been cleverly designed to portray familiar images of the Lothians, making the ward feel more homely and welcoming as well as providing comfort to patients.

Kirsty Jack, Interim Service Manager for Older People and Primary Care at Midlothian Community Hospital added: “We try hard to maintain a peaceful ambience, and the acoustic panels help by absorbing some of the echo and reverberation of day-to-day noise in these spacious areas. We’re so lucky to benefit from having these amazing pictures displayed in our ward, it makes all the difference.”

Lisa Archibald, Head of Sales at Dandara East Scotland, said: “Being in hospital can be a difficult time for patients as they are away from home comforts.