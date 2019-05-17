Housebuilder helps Penicuik primary

As part of its ongoing commitment to working in partnership with local communities, Taylor Wimpey East Scotland recently donated £500 to Mauricewood Primary in Penicuik.

The money will provide a boost to the school’s provision of an enhanced outdoor play space, which will include a mud kitchen and the creation of a ‘loose parts play area’.

Commenting on the support it has received from Taylor Wimpey, Judith Mathers, headteacher at Mauricewood Primary said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey and we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation.

“We are in the process of creating a better playground and outdoor experience for our children to enjoy.

“And I would like to say a huge thank you to the team at Taylor Wimpey.

“Their donation has provided a boost to our funds to be able to create a mud kitchen and loose parts play area that our children will really enjoy when spending time in the playground.”

Taylor Wimpey is delighted to offer its support as Karen Armstrong, sales & marketing director added: “We are proud to be able to support Mauricewood Primary with a fundraising boost to allow their plans for a better outdoor play area to get underway sooner rather than later.

“We do more than just build high-quality homes. Being able to work with local businesses and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us, and it’s great to know that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in local communities.”

Taylor Wimpey’s donation marks a key milestone for its local development at Greenlaw Mill in Penicuik, where three show homes provide buyers with the opportunity to see for themselves just what a move to the local area could be like for them.