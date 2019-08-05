Howgate house extension approved

Planners approved an extension to a house in a conservation area but banned the owner from putting in modern windows.

The resident, who lives in Howgate, had applied to build a single story extension at the back of her house and replace windows at the front with uPVC frames.

But despite pointing out that several houses in her street already had the modern frames, planners refused to let her replace her timber-framed windows saying it would be “out of character” with the immediate surrounding area.

Despite criticising the proposed flat roof extension, as ” unsympathetic to the character of the existing building” adding it did not constitute a “high quality contemporary design”, they gave it the go ahead after ruling that “on balance” it would be subservient to the existing building.

However new windows at the front of the house were refused planning permission.

The planning officer noted that a number of older houses in the street had uPVC windows fitted.

But she said: “There is no record of planning permission having been grated for these back to 1975 and as such they should not be considered to set a precedent for uPVC.

“The proposed replacement windows at the front of the house sould be deleted from the scheme.”

The house owner, who wants to replace the windows has now lodged an appeal against the decision with the Scottish Government.

She said: “There are several of the cottages within the conservation village of Howgate which have PVC windows which are clearly visible from the main road.

“The current window frames are not fit for purpose and the overall reason to change to PVC is to be more energy efficient.”