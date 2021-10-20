Hundreds fewer people claiming unemployment benefits in Midlothian
Hundreds fewer people in Midlothian were claiming unemployment benefits in September than the month before, figures show.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 5:00 am
Office for National Statistics data shows 2,105 people in the area were claiming out-of-work benefits as of September 9, down from 2,355 in August.
It means 3.7 per cent of Midlothian’s working-age population sought support in September – down from 4.1 per cent the previous month.
And it was also 950 fewer than the number of claimants recorded in September last year.
The figures include those aged 16 to 64 on Jobseeker’s Allowance and some Universal Credit claimants, who are unemployed and seeking work or employed but with low earnings.