Hundreds fewer people claiming unemployment benefits in Midlothian

The entrance to a Jobcentre Plus. Stock photo. PA.

Office for National Statistics data shows 2,105 people in the area were claiming out-of-work benefits as of September 9, down from 2,355 in August.

It means 3.7 per cent of Midlothian’s working-age population sought support in September – down from 4.1 per cent the previous month.

And it was also 950 fewer than the number of claimants recorded in September last year.