Ikea makeover for Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club

Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club recently took delivery of Ikea furniture to deck out their Cowden Park Pavilion home.

Police Scotland and Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club approached the IKEA store in Loanhead and applied to their community champion to support a makeover of Cowden Park Pavilion.

Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club secretary Ann Phillips explained just what a difference the makeover will make for the club and it’s young footballers.

She said: “Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club just want to say a big thank you to Ikea Edinburgh for the installation of the new furniture at Cowden Pavilion.

“The newly revamped main hall will us to increase opportunities and improve sustainability of our club and facility; allowing the building to continue to be utilised more widely by other community groups.

“We have a clear strategy of community cohesion supported by shared community values and a sense of common purpose which our committee, our volunteers, our players and all our families and wider community share as a collective community led voice.

“By ensuring our focus is off the field rather than just on it, we have been able to achieve a level of progress that only a few short years ago would have been unimaginable.

“Our thanks to Police Scotland’s local community officer PC Robertson for his support and help in making this happen.”

PC Robertson said: “I was delighted to be able to support Dalkeith Thistle Community Football club and work with IKEA to deliver this make-over at Cowden Pavilion. As one of the local community police officers I am keen that we engage positively with the local youngsters and give them places and areas that they can use.”

Scott Birse, local marketing manager, IKEA Edinburgh, revealed how happy the Swedish furniture provider was to help out.

He said: “We want to play our part in creating a better life for the people and communities close to our store.

“Our co-workers worked to redesign the main hall at Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club, sharing IKEA’s design expertise and home furnishing knowledge to create a stylish and comfortable space. As a community hub used by a number of local groups, we hope that the refurbished space will make a difference to those who visit.”

Dalkeith Thistle FC and Dalkeith Miners CYP came together in 2015 to form a community football club, to increase opportunities for people to participate in football at all levels.