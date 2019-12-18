Improved report for Bonnyrigg care home

HC-One’s Springfield Bank care home on Cockpen Crescent in Bonnyrigg is celebrating its recent inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

The unannounced inspection in September produced a far better report than the one received in 2018, when the home, which can accommodate up to 70 residents, was told to make urgent improvements in the care provided to vulnerable residents.

The Care Inspectorate served an Improvement Notice on HC-One’s Springfield Bank Nursing Home, following the critical inspection report which raised serious concerns.

However, this latest report, issued recently, marked the home as ‘good’ in leadership, staffing and setting (grade four with the highest available grade being six). The other category received a grading of ‘adequate’, for ‘how well do we support people’s wellbeing?’

The report stated that “people were very complimentary about staff working in the service” and that “the manager was visible in the home and everyone gave positive comments about her”. It added that the manager was “a good role model and was responsive to her team, giving direction and leadership”.

However, the report noted that two of the four requirements made at the home’s last inspection had not yet been met.

The team at Springfield Bank were delighted with the outcome in their Care Inspectorate report.

Lynne Rennie, home manager at Springfield Bank, said: “It’s great to see the hard work of our team recognised by the Care Inspectorate, we are dedicated to providing the kindest care for our residents.”

HC-One area director, Michael Doolin, commented: “Well done to the team at Springfield Bank for achieving a pleasing result in their recent inspection.”

Springfield Bank has an average user rating of 9.3/10 on the sector’s comparison website, carehome.co.uk.

The home offers short and long term care packages for older people needing nursing and nursing dementia care.

In the 2018 Care Inspectorate report, inspectors were concerned that people who live in the home were not receiving sufficient care and support to meet their health and personal care needs.