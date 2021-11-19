Innovative Midlothian art project now on tour

Pictured beside some of the artwork (from left to right) are the four facilitators with two of the artists: Sean McManus, artist Daryl, Steve Bruce, Lisa Wyllie, artist Euan and Corrine Aves.

This project was developed following the initial Lockdown when the Centre looked for alternative ways to work with their clients.

Working with Artlink they ran the project from four community hubs: Cherry Road in Bonnyrigg, the Beacon at Gorebridge, McSense in Mayfield and the Steadings in Rosewell. The project facilitators were Steve Bruce, Corrine Aves, Lisa Wyllie and Sean McManus, who worked with six artists in total.

The project is managed by Cherry Road Outreach and ArtLink co-ordinators Aga Rozik-Szyszka and Aaron Newcombe.

Cherry Road Resource Centre in Bonnyrigg

Aaron said: “We needed to create alternative means in which to stimulate the individuals who received a service from Cherry Road Centre prior to the Pandemic.

"Working collaboratively with our partners in ArtLink Edinburgh we put our heads together and came up with the idea of an outreach service. The project facilitators developed a programme with the artists that suited their skills and personal interests and was enjoyable, positive, and meaningful for them. They also encouraged the artists to try things out new experiences and art mediums.”