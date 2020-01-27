Investment bank welcomed by Midlothian North MSP

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie has welcomed the new Scottish National Investment bank, after the bill to introduce the body was agreed in Holyrood last week.

MSPs from all parties gave their backing to the Scottish Government’s blueprint for the investment bank that will begin investing in businesses and communities later this year – committing to invest at least £2 billion in its first 10 years.

Mr Beattie (SNP) believes that the bank will have an important role in helping Scotland meet its ambitious climate change targets – forming part of the SNP’s Green New Deal to kick-start investment and build the momentum needed to reduce emissions and create high quality jobs in the process.

He said: “The Scottish National Investment Bank will help us reach our world-leading climate change targets while transforming communities here in Midlothian.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, that’s why the bank will invest in firms and community projects that are looking to play their part in tackling the global climate emergency.

“Individuals, and small local businesses, the length and breadth of Scotland are set to benefit from this historic move as we move towards a low carbon economy fit for the future. I look forward to seeing the bank’s impact in the Lothian region.”