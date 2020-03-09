Investment boosts Dalkeith residents

Residents living at a specialised supported housing project in Dalkeith recently benefited from a £823,000 redevelopment.

The works by Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc included improvements such as wetrooms, window restrictors, thermostatic valves and disability ramps.

This project has allowed five friends with learning and physical disabilities to remain together after their care home’s operator lease expired. They had already lived together for more than 20 years.

Max Shenkman, head of investment at Triple Point, said: “Our investment in Dalkeith represents further commitment to using private capital to create a social impact for some of the most vulnerable people across the UK.

“We look forward to funding the development of additional housing stock in Scotland and elsewhere that will enable people to live in the homes they need and deserve.”

Triple Point invests in newly-built or newly-renovated specialised supported housing, which provides community-based homes for people with lifelong health needs like learning disabilities, autism, mental health needs and physical disabilities.