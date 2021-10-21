Join the Debate Night audience in Edinburgh next week
BBC Scotland’s Debate Night TV programme is returning to Edinburgh and is looking for people from Midlothian to join its studio audience.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 6:00 am
Visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to the Audience’ then select the Edinburgh event on Wednesday, October 27. Filling out the application will take two minutes.
Debate Night presenter Stephen Jardine said: “Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland where you can put questions to some of our key decision-makers and public figures.
"Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace?
"Whatever your situation, we want you to apply so Debate Night can hear from as many different voices as possible.”