Just Giving to bring Dalkeith community hub dream closer

One Dalkeith is hoping to raise £10,000 to help make the dream of a community hub for the town a reality, following months of DIY effort.

As previously reported in the Advertiser, the group recently took on the former Pick ‘N’ Save building at 21 Eskdail Court, the culmination of four years of hard work liaising with the community to find out what they want to see in the town.

Following free help from the community to get the large premises up to standard, the group has set-up a Just Giving page – www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/onedalkeithcommunityhub – to raise funds to ensure the building is compliant for public use, to rent out space to generate income to get the community hub dream up and running.

One Dalkeith’s Douglas Strachan explained more.

He said: “There has been a huge amount of DIY effort, voluntary effort, from everyone in the community. Which has made a lot of progress. But we have reached a point where to make further progress things will need to be paid for.

“The hope is that once we get over that line then we will be in a position to use the building and generate income. It’s seed income, to get it going.

“There are various certificates, permissions and materials needed.

“Obviously, being a charity, there are some things we get relief from, but there are also some things we can’t avoid paying.

“We also need things like windows, lighting, bringing the kitchen up to a reasonable standard.

“Then we can justify charging for the use of the building. To start to generate income.

“So at the moment its just about getting the building in use. There will be a further drive further down the line seeking funding, probably grant funding.

“That’s a few months away. Which would fully realise the dream of a community hub.

“That’s not what we are seeking at the moment. It’s just about getting the building open and being used.”

Meanwhile, all are invited to One Dalkeith’s AGM: ‘Create Your Community Space’, next Wednesday (May 8), at 6.30pm, at 21 Eskdaill Court.

One Dalkeith is inviting new members to sign up on the ‘Join In’ page of its website: www.onedalkeith.info.

One Dalkeith board secretary Joy Godfrey said, “Joining One Dalkeith is quick, free and easy, and if you are resident in Dalkeith you can then vote at members’ meetings.

“Everyone can view the AGM papers on the ‘meetings’ tab of the website and can come along to contribute to the ideas for this fantastic opportunity in our historic county town.”