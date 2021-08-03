Lasswade care home administrator retires
Drummond Grange Care Home staff member Allan Begbie has retired after seven years with Barchester Health Care.
Allan, who worked as the administrator at the Lasswade care home, was always full of fun and laughter no matter what. He took part in many of the home’s fundraisers, dressing up to suit the occasion.
Allan had a “fabulous” time at Drummond Grange and will leave with many memories both happy and sad. He added: “Working with the staff has been amazing, we have had many a good laugh and the support has been really great. I will miss Drummond Grange and the staff and residents but it is time to leave now.”
Eleanor Wilson, general manager at Drummond Grange, said: “We are sorry to be losing such a happy go lucky and charming person as Allan. His positive attitude to his job and life is a fantastic legacy to leave. We will miss him very much”.