Lasswade care home administrator retires

Allan Begbie has retired after seven years at at Drummond Grange Care Home in Lasswade.

Allan, who worked as the administrator at the Lasswade care home, was always full of fun and laughter no matter what. He took part in many of the home’s fundraisers, dressing up to suit the occasion.

Allan had a “fabulous” time at Drummond Grange and will leave with many memories both happy and sad. He added: “Working with the staff has been amazing, we have had many a good laugh and the support has been really great. I will miss Drummond Grange and the staff and residents but it is time to leave now.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​