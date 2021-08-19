Lasswade care home receives kind donation from Pentland Plants
Residents of Drummond Grange Care Home in Lasswade recently received a donation of plants from Pentland Plants in Loanhead.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 6:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:20 am
Home ambassador Susanne Watson emailed Pentland Plants to ask if they could donate plants to assist them in doing up the Patio Garden.
She explained that the residents had all decided that they would like to brighten up the area by painting fences bright colours and adding flowers. Pentland Plants replied saying they would be delighted to help. Suzanne’s friend Laura Kearney then picked them up in her car.
Eleanor Wilson, general manager at Drummond Grange said: “The residents here are all looking forward to doing the patio garden and are so delighted to receive the lovely plants.”