Lasswade care home receives kind donation from Pentland Plants

Laura Kearney delivering the plants to Susanne Watson at Drummond Grange.

Home ambassador Susanne Watson emailed Pentland Plants to ask if they could donate plants to assist them in doing up the Patio Garden.

She explained that the residents had all decided that they would like to brighten up the area by painting fences bright colours and adding flowers. Pentland Plants replied saying they would be delighted to help. Suzanne’s friend Laura Kearney then picked them up in her car.