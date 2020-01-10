Lasswade care home to open its doors to the community

Drummond Grange Care Home in Lasswade will be opening its doors to the local community for an afternoon of musical entertainment, tea and coffee and a light buffet on Saturday, January 18.

Taking place 10am-4pm, guests will be able to enjoy a light buffet by the home’s chef, and have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Guests will also be able to view the recent instalment of the home’s interactive sensory train journey in its Memory Lane community.

Eleanor Wilson, general manager at Drummond Grange, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends.

“We will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting – hope to see you all there!”