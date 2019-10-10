Lasswade pub wins top team award

Staff at the Laird and Dog pub in Lasswade were named ‘team of the year’ at the inaugural Scottish Bar & Brew Awards in Glasgow last week.

Around 150 representatives of the best bars in Scotland gathered on Monday, September 30, at the Marriott Hotel to celebrate their achievements.

Pic Lisa Ferguson 07/10/2019''''The Laird and Dog has won team of the year at the Scottish Bar and Brew Awards, contact is manager Adam Bolton'''Pamela Philip (blonde), Colin Furness (black hat), Sharon MacNab (black tshirt), David Cameron (white hat), manager Adam Bolton

Laird and Dog Inn manager Adam Bolton was delighted his team won the award.

He said: “It was fantastic, especially as we didn’t expect it. We knew we were down to the finalists but we didn’t expect to win. I was shocked when our name was read out.

“It’s a team effort here. We all pull together to work together which makes it more enjoyable for the guests. And I enjoy doing my job thanks to working with my team. I have been the manager here for seven years. The team has changed over the years but I’ve still had a pretty consistent team, no serious changes.”

Speaking about the ceremony, Adam added: “I went with my partner. It was a very good night, very well organised. It was also a great chance to network, to meet people from all different styles of businesses and bars.

“I think we were nominated by the public and then we got told four weeks ago we were through to the final.

“We won pub of the year at the Scottish Hospitality Awards, so this adds to that.

“It’s nice for a small place like Lasswade. It shows that if you are doing your job right you are just as likely to win as any city business.”