Last of 56 homes sold

The final home has been sold at a 56-house development on land previously part of Broomieknowe Golf Club.

Eagle’s Green, Bonnyrigg, represented a key project in the region for CALA Homes (East), with work starting in 2016. Included in the development are 14 affordable homes for social rent, built by CALA and delivered by locally-headquartered Melville Housing Association.

The company’s investment directly resulted in the launch of the Midlothian CALA Homes Community Bursary in 2018 – and its return in 2019, resulting in a combined £20,000 distributed to 26 good causes in the region. It has also struck a close relationship with Lasswade Primary School, hosting a school trip to the site, donating £2000 towards revamping the school’s outdoor space as well as providing a wooden sand pit using materials from the site.