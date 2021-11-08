Latest recruitment drive for more Midlothian foster 'heroes'

Foster carers Emma and David Murphy. Photograph: Mike Wilkinson.

Why not head along to the local authority’s drop-in event on Thursday, November 25 between 4.30pm and 6.30pm at Dalkeith Arts Centre, 2 White Hart Street, to find out more about fostering.

The council has around 60 foster care ‘heroes’ - individuals and couples from all walks of life, who are changing lives for the better.

Midlothian Council's Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) said: “Our foster carers do a fantastic job offering 24 hour care to our children and young people whose own families can't look after them. We take our hats off to their support and dedication. They really are heroes.

“We always need more foster carers ,so please do something incredible, by considering fostering with us.”

Find out more about starting a career in fostering at www.midlothian.gov.uk/fostering.

David and Emma are a great advert for fostering with Midlothian Council.

The couple left behind the corporate world of “stress and targets”, as David puts it, to foster and run a childminding business.

David and Emma, who are now focussing on fostering, have seven children between them and they also foster three children, who are thriving.

David says they don’t feel heroic. He said: “We are just parents adding to our family on a temporary basis.”

David says their aim is to give children in their care the best start in life by providing stability and care.

“Often the children’s lives have been chaotic,” he said.

“We want to give them the experience of our family life.”

Simple routines like family meals and set bed times along with days out in the family mini bus to explore woodlands soon make a difference.

“The children thrive,” said David.

The couple’s children also get a new perspective on life.