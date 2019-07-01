Leadburn plans are up the junction

Councillors have agreed that making roads safer, and traffic calming and school safety measures, will continue to be prioritised according to need.

The move comes after councillors heard that Scottish Borders Council is unable to contribute to a roundabout at Leadburn. Midlothian councillors had asked officers in March to look at getting support from Scottish Borders Council for a new roundabout, which would could cost in the region of £1.3-1.4 million.

Previous attempts to raise developer contributions for Leadburn from housing sites in the Borders have apparently been overturned by The Scottish Government’s Reporter.

Scottish Borders Council has agreed to co-operate on investigating any further improvements to signage on the approaches to the junction.

Over the years Midlothian Council has carried out alterations to the junction which have resulted in a reduced number of casualties.

After a fatal accident in 2005, the first since records began in 1981, the council did a feasibility study on how to improve safety at the Leadburn site. That accident was not caused by the junction. However, it was agreed a roundabout was the best solution. The roundabout was to be funded from the Regional Transport Partnership, SEStran. The Scottish Government withdrew funding which, along with other issues including construction delays, meant the roundabout was not built.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet member for roads, Councillor John Hackett (Lab)said: “This is a really helpful report that gives the relevant historical background and context to the issue of safety at this junction. We all want to keep people safe on our roads and I think the measures proposed, including speed activated signage, would help with this.”

Councillors heard last week that officers record all accidents resulting in injuries on a computer database. From this a priority list is produced based on the number of accidents at each location. Leadburn is currently ranked joint eighth on the list with five other sites. The list, which excludes local trunk roads as they are not managed by the council, considers all accidents in the last three years to the end of December 2018.