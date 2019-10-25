Learn more about the future of Penicuik schools at information events

Two drop-in events are to be held next month to find out more about plans for Beeslack Community High School and Penicuik High School.

The first session is on between 1pm and 7pm on Tuesday, November 12 at Penicuik Library. The second is in the meeting room at Loanhead Library in the Loanhead Centre on Thursday, November 14 between 1pm and 7pm.

Midlothian Council officers will be on hand to discuss the potential replacement for Beeslack on a site along the A701 corridor. The new school would also incorporate a Centre of Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects.

There will also be more information about plans for Penicuik High School.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) said: “These are two, informal drop-in events just to share more information about the Penicuik Education Strategy for 2020 to 2030.

“We will tell you more about our vision and timescales for delivering the new provision and the benefits to our communities of Loanhead, Bilston, Roslin and Auchendinny and our young people.”

Anyone who cannot come along to the events but wants to be alerted about future events or give feedback on the proposals can email A701schools@midlothian.gov.uk

A further formal consultation will also be held about catchments.