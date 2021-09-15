Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Glasgow funnyman Christopher Macarthur-Boyd, Scot Squad guest Amy Matthews and host Billy​ ​Kirkwood ​will step up to the mic ​at The Biscuit Factory ​on ​Thursday​, ​October​ 14. ​

Rosalind Romer, Director of Leith Comedy Festival, sa​ys,​ “I can’t​ ​express how much I have missed live comedy, and how amazing it feels to bebooking gigs again. This is the first time Leith Comedy Festival has been in a​ ​position to do a live indoor comedy show and we can’t wait to share some​ ​laughs with you​.​”​First to take to the stage will be ​Amy Matthews, a bright new comedian who​ comedy insider​s ​reckon is ​going places.​ Expect award-winning Matthews to explore the absurdity of​ ​modern life with ​her usual ​zest​ for life.

Amy Matthews

​Topping the bill will be Christopher Macarthur-Boyd, a firm​ ​favourite and rising star on the Scottish comedy circuit and beyond. Bursting​ ​with energy and good vibes, ​the advice is to ​catch him now before he becomes a household​ ​name.

​Introducing the acts and hosting the evening ​will be the ​'​turbo​-​charged​'​ Billy Kirkwood,​ a ​triple Scottish Comedy Award winner.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Leith Comedy Festival to our lovely​ ​venue in the heart of Leith​," says Fiona Hamilton,​ ​Managing Director ​of​ The Biscuit Factory.

"The past 18 months has highlighted the need for​ ​community spirit and collaboration more than ever. And we are all more than​ ​ready for a good laugh together.”Operating at half capacity, audiences will be asked to use hand sanitiser on arrival and wear masks when​ ​moving about the venue.​ If you experience Covid symptoms prior to the show, ​you ​do not attend unless you have a negative test result.

Christopher Macarthur-Boyd

​Suitable for ​age​s​ 16+, tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at www.leithcomedyfest.com

Due to lockdown it’s taken Leith Comedy Festival longer than they’d hoped to stage their first live indoor show, but then they do say that he, she or they who laughs last, laughs longest.​

Billy Kirkwood